Shafaq News- Baghdad

Total deposits at Iraqi banks fell 3.7% in July to 100.982 trillion dinars ($77.2B), down 3.897 trillion dinars ($2.98B) from 104.879 trillion ($80.2B) at the end of June, according to Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) indicators.

At the end of July, central government deposits stood at 30.531 trillion dinars ($23.3B), while public institution deposits totaled 22.769 trillion ($17.4B) and private-sector deposits reached 47.682 trillion ($36.46B).

Cash credit also declined slightly to 71.432 trillion dinars ($54.56B) at the end of July from 71.504 trillion dinars ($54.62B) at the end of June, a decrease of 72 billion dinars ($55M).

Of the July total, 22.045 trillion dinars ($16.84B) in credit went to the federal government, 2.379 trillion dinars ($1.82B) to public institutions, and 47.008 trillion dinars ($35.91B) to the private sector.