Diyala tightens security to prevent rocket launches amid regional tensions

Shafaq News- Diyala

Security authorities in Iraq’s Diyala province have taken precautionary measures to prevent the use of its territory for launching rockets or threatening internal security, local officials said on Monday.

The steps were announced after a meeting of the province’s crisis cell aimed at preparing for potential emergencies, including internal or cross-border displacement, according to Diyala Governor Adnan Al-Shammari.

Describing the security and service situation in the province as stable, with no immediate risks or repercussions having been recorded, He added that border crossings with Iran are currently operating smoothly after disruption at the beginning of the regional conflict.

Diyala Provincial Council Chairman Omar al-Karawi said the council has formed committees in coordination with relevant institutions to monitor market prices and prevent any attempts to exploit regional tensions by raising the cost of food or essential goods.

“Directives were also issued to ensure there is no shortage of fuel or cooking gas supplies,” he added.

Meanwhile, Diyala Operations Commander Lt. Gen. Akram Saddam confirmed that security forces are deployed across the province, particularly in areas that could potentially be used to launch rockets or establish launch sites. “Iraq’s Joint Operations Command has not recorded any security breaches in Diyala during the current period,” he noted.