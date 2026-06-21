Preliminary US-Iran talks begin in Switzerland with Lebanon in focus

Shafaq News- Bürgenstock

A series of preliminary trilateral meetings got underway at Switzerland's Bürgenstock resort on Sunday ahead of the first formal session between US and Iranian negotiators, with the situation on the Lebanese front set to top the agenda, according to Iranian media.

Iranian outlets reported that the official session, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. local time (1230 GMT), would open with discussions on implementing the first clause of the recent memorandum of understanding, which calls for an end to the war, particularly in Lebanon. Tehran has repeatedly stressed that addressing the situation in Lebanon is essential to moving the process forward.

US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Switzerland early Sunday to lead the American delegation alongside President Donald Trump's special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Iran's team, headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, includes Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, National Security Council Deputy Secretary Ali Bagheri, and Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei.

Before departing, Vance expressed hope for progress on both the “nuclear issue” and the “Lebanon ceasefire,” saying he planned to remain in Switzerland for a day or two. Baqaei, meanwhile, indicated that Tehran's participation was intended to ensure Washington fulfills its commitments, cautioning that discussions on a final settlement would proceed only after Iran is satisfied with US compliance.

Pakistan, which has played a mediating role in contacts between Washington and Tehran, also sent a delegation headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

This is a developing story…