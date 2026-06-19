Nuclear talks postponed, Tehran cites Israeli strikes on Lebanon

Shafaq News- Geneva

Planned negotiations between the United States and Iran in the Swiss resort of Burgenstock were called off Friday before they began, with Tehran citing ongoing Israeli military strikes in southern Lebanon as the reason for suspending its delegation's travel.

“The plans for the upcoming technical talks have not been finalized, and the US delegation has been prepared to depart at the first available opportunity,” a White House spokesperson said.

An informed source told the Lebanese television network Al Mayadeen that Iran's negotiating delegation had been preparing to depart when it suspended travel due to the escalation in Lebanon and the continued Israeli bombardments.

Tehran had previously informed Washington that the Lebanon situation would directly affect whether talks proceeded, the source added, citing Iranian warnings that Israeli military operations extending up to ten kilometers inside Lebanese territory constituted a violation of the first clause of an existing memorandum of understanding between the parties.

Before the cancellation was announced, Vance said in a statement that Israel and other regional actors must respect the emerging diplomatic process. “The Israelis, just like everybody else, have to respect this peace process that is fundamentally good for them and good for the entire region.”

Vance added that President Donald Trump had grown frustrated with disruptions at near-breakthrough moments in negotiations, specifically citing Israeli strikes on civilian areas of Beirut. “A lot of people who have nothing to do with Hezbollah lose their lives. That is not acceptable,” he said.

The postponed Burgenstock session was intended to advance a reported 14-point framework for a broader agreement between Washington and Tehran.

No new date for the talks has been announced by either government.

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