Lebanon's airport fully operational despite regional cancellations

Flights at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport are running normally, Lebanon’s Civil Aviation confirmed on Friday, dismissing concerns of any disruptions.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Aviation Director Amin Jaber clarified that the airport is fully operational, managing arrivals and departures according to standard procedures. “There is no malfunction affecting air navigation,” he added.

Regarding flights between Lebanon and Iran, Jaber noted that air travel has been suspended for nearly a year, pointing out that “there are no technical or operational reasons to justify the suspension of flights to the East.”

Earlier today, several flights from Dubai, Doha, and Istanbul to Iranian cities, including Tehran, Shiraz, and Mashhad, were canceled for unspecified reasons.

The disruptions come amid weeks of protests in Iran over rising prices and economic hardships. Authorities have tightened security, restricted movement, and closed some roads and airports, affecting both domestic and international travel.

According to Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), demonstrations have taken place at nearly 300 locations across 111 cities in all 31 provinces. The group reported at least 51 deaths, including police officers, and more than 2,000 arrests.

