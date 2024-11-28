Iraq to resume flights to Beirut next week

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Minister of Transport Razzaq Muhaibis Al-Saadawi announced, on Thursday, that flights from Iraqi airports to Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport will resume next week.

In a statement from the ministry's media office, the minister confirmed that “the necessary approvals for flights between Iraq and Lebanon had been obtained from the Lebanese authorities and relevant insurance companies.”

“Next week will see the operation of seven flights from Baghdad International Airport and Najaf Al-Ashraf International Airport to Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut,” Al-Saadawi stated.

“The flight schedule includes seven weekly flights, with five from Baghdad and two from Najaf to Beirut. The number of flights will gradually increase based on demand assessments.”

Previously, the Ministry of Transport announced the suspension of flights to and from Beirut due to the deteriorating security situation in Lebanon, a decision made to ensure passenger safety and in line with the measures of the relevant insurance companies.