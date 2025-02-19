Iraq: Beirut flights are uninterrupted, adds daily routes

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq’s Transport Ministry dismissed reports of “harassment” targeting Iraqi aircraft at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport.

Ministry spokesperson, Maytham Al-Safi, told Shafaq News that there was “no information” regarding such incidents, emphasizing that operations are being conducted in accordance with regulations and without disruptions.

Al-Safi noted that 36 flights have been or will be operated between February 1 and the end of the month, averaging one flight per day. He stated, “Starting February 20, two daily flights will be scheduled to Beirut,” adding that the ministry aims to transport more than 6,000 Iraqi passengers and assured that flights are proceeding “smoothly without any obstacles.”

Global media reports recently suggested that Beirut’s airport security had tightened measures on flights arriving from Iraq, subjecting them to rigorous inspections. According to Lebanese sources, all flights from Iraq are being thoroughly screened upon arrival to prevent the transfer of funds or assets to Hezbollah.

Iraqi Airways had suspended flights to Lebanon on December 8, 2024, due to security concerns but resumed operations that month.