Mosul Airport revival: Cutting-edge radar operational

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraq’s Ministry of Transport completed the installation of a new radar system at Mosul International Airport.

The system, developed by French company Thales, includes advanced tracking features and integrated cybersecurity protections to enhance surveillance and air traffic monitoring in northern Iraq.

Mosul International Airport, heavily damaged during the war against ISIS, is being rebuilt as part of national infrastructure recovery efforts, and is expected to begin operations by June.

According to the Transportation Ministry’s media office, the project was implemented under the supervision of Minister Razzaq Muhaibis Al-Saadawi, adding to similar systems already deployed at other airports nationwide.