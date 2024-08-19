Exclusive: Iraqi Ministry of Transport unveils comprehensive plan for Arbaeen pilgrimage

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Transport has detailed its plan for the upcoming Arbaeen pilgrimage, involving coordinated efforts across land, air, and sea. The pilgrimage, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, is set to take place on Sunday, August 25, amid significant security and service preparations.

Mitham Al-Safi, the media spokesperson for the Minister of Transport, informed Shafaq News Agency that the ministry is "deploying all its major formations to facilitate the pilgrimage. The General Company for Transporting Passengers and Delegations has dispatched 650 buses, while the General Company for Railways is operating 16 trains across four routes: Karbala-Baghdad, Karbala-Basra, Souq Al-Shuyoukh-Karbala, and Al-Diwaniyah-Karbala."

The General Company for Land Transport has also deployed 130 trucks to support logistical efforts, further enhancing the ministry's coordinated approach.

Al-Safi also noted that the railways' company is transporting Iranian pilgrims from the Shalamcheh border crossing in Basra.

Regarding airport operations, Al-Safi pointed out that Najaf Airport handled 100 flights on Monday, while Baghdad Airport recorded 75 flights.

He further mentioned that the General Company for Private Transport organizes bus terminals within Karbala and at border crossings.

"There is a field presence to regulate prices at border crossings, and there is significant cooperation with provincial authorities and the Supreme Committee for Arbaeen Pilgrimage."

Additionally, the General Company for Maritime Transport is facilitating the movement of pilgrims in the Wasit governorate by using boats to cross rivers and bring Iranian pilgrims into Iraqi territory.

According to official statements, as the Arbaeen pilgrimage approaches, the influx of visitors from both inside and outside Iraq continues to grow, with over 1.5 million pilgrims already having entered the country.