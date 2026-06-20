Israel orders ceasefire in Lebanon but reserves right to strike

Shafaq News- Middle East (Updated at 19:55)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the army on Saturday to halt fire in Lebanon, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

The decision was coordinated with the United States, the broadcaster said, while the military will retain freedom of action against threats in the south and respond forcefully to any action by Hezbollah.

The Lebanese group, meanwhile, rejected any form of Israeli "freedom of action" in Lebanon, renewing its call for the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the south. In a statement, Hezbollah also dismissed Israeli allegations that it had violated the ceasefire as "a clear attempt" to justify ongoing military operations, shape public opinion, and undermine the agreement between Iran and the United States.

Disputes continue over the implementation of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities across the region, including Lebanon. Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters earlier announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which carries around 20% of global oil supplies, to maritime traffic, accusing Washington of failing to fulfill its obligations and citing Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon.

Iran's Foreign Ministry later confirmed that a delegation had departed for Switzerland to discuss the matter with US officials. Technical talks between the United States and Iran will take place on June 21 at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland, with Pakistan and Qatar serving as mediators, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry announced.