Iran recloses Hormuz after accusing US of breaching deal

Shafaq News- Tehran

An Iranian delegation departed for Switzerland on Saturday to follow up on the implementation of US commitments under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated.

Baqaei said the first provision of the memorandum, which calls for ending the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, remains unfulfilled due to Washington's failure to ensure Israel halted its military operations there. While the ministry acknowledged progress on lifting the maritime blockade and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, he described the agreement as a "single package" and warned that failure to implement any of its provisions could jeopardize the entire deal. he added that Iran's approach remains based on the principle of "commitment for commitment and action for action," warning of reciprocal measures if the other side fails to meet its obligations.

Meanwhile, Iran's Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic, citing US failure to implement the first provision of the war-ending agreement and continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire in southern Lebanon. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy also pointed out that the strait has been closed to all maritime traffic, warning vessels must not approach the waterway or their safety could be at risk.

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