Iran FM: Benjamin Netanyahu actions cost US $100B

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “gamble” has so far cost the United States $100 billion directly.

Araghchi added that indirect costs to American taxpayers are significantly higher, estimating that the monthly burden on each US household has reached $500 and is rising rapidly. He also remarked that “Israel first always means America last.”

The Pentagon is lying. Netanyahu's gamble has directly cost America $100b so far, four times what is claimed.Indirect costs for U.S. taxpayers are FAR higher. Monthly bill for each American household is $500 and rising fast.Israel First always means America Last. pic.twitter.com/onailLYFdL — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 1, 2026

Pakistani sources told CNN that Iran may present a revised peace proposal to the United States later in the day, with mediators expecting a new response after US President Donald Trump rejected an earlier version, while noting signs of progress in the negotiations despite ongoing uncertainty.

Iran announced earlier this week the closure of the Strait of Hormuz from the Arabian Sea, shortly after US President Donald Trump defended the naval blockade as leverage in nuclear negotiations.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on March 2 the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following US and Israeli strikes on February 28. A temporary ceasefire was declared on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks in Pakistan on April 11 that ended without agreement. US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire on April 21 at Pakistan’s request pending an Iranian proposal for further negotiations, without specifying a timeframe.

Read more: Washington pursues regional de-escalation through fragile frameworks