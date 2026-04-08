Ceasefire unravels within hours: Strikes hit Tehran's outskirts

Shafaq News- Tehran

The US-Iran ceasefire began falling apart almost immediately on Wednesday, with Iran reporting strikes on areas around Tehran and air defense systems firing across the capital, while Israel carried out its most devastating assault on Lebanon since the truce was announced, executing 100 strikes in 10 minutes across all Lebanese cities, including Beirut, killing hundreds.

Iran's Mehr News Agency described the Tehran-area strikes as a “ceasefire breach.” Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), in Statement No. 56 of Operation True Promise 4, warned, "Only hours have passed since the ceasefire agreement when the wolf-natured Zionist entity -for whom savagery and the killing of innocents, children, and women is an inseparable part of its identity- launched a brutal massacre in Beirut."

Moreover, Iran informed mediators that it will only participate in talks in Pakistan if the current ceasefire includes Lebanon. Earlier today, President Donald Trump indicated that Israeli strikes in Lebanon fall outside the two-week ceasefire agreement with Iran, describing them as a separate “skirmish.”

Israel said the Lebanon assault was based on precise intelligence and weeks of planning, targeting Hezbollah's elite units, missile systems, and drone platforms, framing it as a response to Hezbollah attacks on Israeli territory rather than a ceasefire violation.

The dual-front collapse came less than 24 hours after Trump announced the two-week truce yesterday, following talks with Pakistan and receipt of a 10-point Iranian proposal he described as a workable basis for a permanent peace agreement.