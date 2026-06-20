Israeli strikes kill 5+ despite Lebanon ceasefire

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes and drones carried out a series of strikes across southern Lebanon on Saturday, killing at least five people, hours after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah reportedly took effect.

According to local media outlets, more than 13 airstrikes targeted villages across Doueir, Nabatieh, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, Kfarjouz, Kfartebnit, Kfarrumman, and Barish. An Israeli drone strike on a motorcycle near the Kfarrumman roundabout killed one person.

مراسل الميادين:🔷ارتقاء شهيد في غارة من مسيّرة إسرائيلية استهدفت بلدة سحمر في البقاع الغربي.#الميادين_لبنان #لبنان pic.twitter.com/Ex72287wb3 — الميادين لبنان (@mayadeenlebanon) June 20, 2026

Lebanon's Emergency Operations Center said Israeli strikes carried out across southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley from midnight on Thursday through Friday afternoon killed 47 people and wounded 97 others, including a large number of women and children.

US-Iran on Hold Due to Lebanon Escalation

A White House official told Axios that US special envoy Steve Witkoff has traveled to Switzerland for a new round of talks with Iran, while senior adviser Jared Kushner is already in the country ahead of discussions on a potential nuclear agreement. The negotiations, initially scheduled for yesterday, were postponed because of the escalation in Lebanon.

Axios also reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to travel to Switzerland, although his plans remain subject to change.

Sources from mediator countries said Araghchi had informed counterparts that securing a “lasting ceasefire in Lebanon is a critical condition for advancing US-Iran negotiations.” Iranian officials are seeking assurances that the truce will hold before proceeding with the talks.

US Vice President JD Vance had been expected to lead the American delegation, but postponed his trip at the last minute on Thursday evening. It remains unclear whether he will travel to Switzerland later this weekend.