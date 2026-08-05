Iraq’s Communications Minister: ex-premier sued me over criticism
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Iraq's Communications Minister Mustafa Sanad revealed on Wednesday that he appeared before a Baghdad court in eight lawsuits that he said were filed personally by former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani over his public criticism of the former premier.
Sanad said the cases relate to remarks he made while al-Sudani was in office, including criticism of government spending, financial management and the alleged influence of the former prime minister's relatives.
Al-Sudani has not publicly commented on Sanad's claims.