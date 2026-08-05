President Barzani to attend SAC meeting in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani will travel to Baghdad on Wednesday to attend a meeting of the State Administration Coalition (SAC), where Iraqi leaders will address the country’s worsening financial situation, security challenges, and the latest regional developments.

In a statement, Presidency spokesperson Dilshad Shahab said the meeting will bring together Iraq’s four presidencies, the KRI president, and leaders of the parties forming the federal government to examine ways to strengthen coordination, safeguard the country’s interests, overcome current challenges, and improve public services.

Read more: Wednesday's US-Saudi attack on Iraq: What Is Known

A source told Shafaq News that the coalition, which brings together political blocs and parties participating in the political process from across the country’s communities, will focus on delays in salary payments to public employees, pensioners, and social welfare beneficiaries following disruptions to oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz. Participants will also review the security situation after the July 29 US-Saudi airstrikes on Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) facilities, which the PMF said killed at least 20 members and wounded 32 others, as well as threats by Iraqi armed factions to retaliate against Saudi Arabia.

Barzani will also hold separate meetings with Iraqi officials on relations between Erbil and Baghdad and ways to enhance coordination between the federal government and the KRI.

Read more: Iraq under pressure as neighbors threaten to strike Iran-aligned factions