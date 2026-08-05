South Lebanon: Israel orders first ceasefire-era evacuation, intensifies strikes

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli airstrike killed one person and wounded 11 others in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, local media reported, as Israel issued its first evacuation warning since the ceasefire and intensified military operations in the south.

Israeli media noted that two soldiers from the 55th Brigade were killed and seven others wounded when an explosive device detonated inside a booby-trapped building in the southern town of Majdal Zoun, where Israeli forces had maintained a presence. The reports added that a third soldier was in critical condition and undergoing emergency surgery.

The Israeli military, in response, said it had launched "precise strikes" in southern Lebanon after accusing Hezbollah of committing a "blatant violation" of the ceasefire. The group had not commented on the Israeli claims or the reported incident at the time of publication.

#عاجل | ردًا على الانتهاك الصارخ الذي ارتكبه حزب الله الإرهابي، بدأ جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي بتنفيذ غارات دقيقة في منطقة جنوب لبنان — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) August 5, 2026

The military also ordered residents of Al-Mansouri to evacuate, issuing its first warning since the truce took effect. It instructed civilians to move at least one kilometer north and cautioned that anyone near Hezbollah members, facilities, or weapons would be at risk.

#عاجل ‼️انذار عاجل الى سكان لبنان المتواجدين في قرية المنصوري🔸في ضوء قيام حزب الله الارهابي بخرق اتفاق وقف اطلاق النار يضطر جيش الدفاع للعمل ضده بقوة. جيش الدفاع لا ينوي المساس بكم.🔸حرصًا على سلامتكم، عليكم إخلاء منازلكم فوراً والابتعاد عن القرية شمالًا لمسافة لا تقل عن… pic.twitter.com/TD6HkM2pmE — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) August 5, 2026

About 15 civilian families left the town following the evacuation order.

According to Lebanese media, the fatal strike struck the roof of a prayer hall in the cemetery of the town of Tebnine. Additional strikes targeted areas around Al-Mansouri and Majdal Zoun, while fires broke out in woodland near Kfar Shouba and in the western outskirts of Houla. Israeli warplanes also conducted mock air raids over parts of southern Lebanon.

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health put the cumulative toll from Israeli attacks at 4,333 dead and 12,250 wounded as of August 2, including women and children.