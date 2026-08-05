Iraq's ruling coalition meets amid financial, security strains

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's ruling State Administration Coalition (SAC) convened in Baghdad on Wednesday to discuss mounting financial and security challenges, with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani joining the country's top political leaders.

The meeting brought together the coalition's senior political figures, including Iraq's four presidencies, to review the country's political, economic, and security situation, as well as the impact of escalating regional tensions.

According to information obtained by Shafaq News, the agenda includes Iraq's financial crisis, particularly delays in paying salaries, pensions, and social welfare benefits following the disruption of the country's oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz.

Participants are also expected to discuss the security situation after US-Saudi strikes on July 29 targeted facilities used by Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state-backed umbrella of mostly Shiite armed factions, and subsequent threats by some Iraqi armed groups to retaliate against Saudi Arabia.

Read more: Iraq under regional pressure as neighbors threaten to strike Iran-aligned factions

Ahead of the meeting, Barzani met Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to discuss domestic developments and the regional security situation. According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Barzani reaffirmed support for the federal government's reform program, economic reforms, and efforts to consolidate state control over arms.