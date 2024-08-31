Iraqi Communications Minister affirms implementation of website blocking decisions

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Communications Minister Hayam Al-Yasiri emphasized the need to enforce decisions issued by the Council of Ministers and the Federal Court regarding the blocking of websites that violate publishing laws and undermine Iraqi societal values with inappropriate content.

This statement came during a meeting chaired by Al-Yasiri at the Ministry's headquarters, which included official partners providing internet services (ISPs) and mobile phone companies (Asiacell, Zain, and Korek), with the presence of Technical Advisor Barak Abdelkader and General Director of Al-Salam Company, Engineer Nabil Abdul-Baqi.

During the meeting, Al-Yasiri discussed a project to enhance the international gateway system to improve the effectiveness of blocking offensive websites, a project listed in the government program.

The Minister underscored the importance of bilateral cooperation with ISPs and mobile phone companies, stressing that the implementation of government directives and Federal Court decisions is mandatory and binding for all authorities.