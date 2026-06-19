Iran postpones Geneva’s meeting with US

Shafaq News- Tehran

A planned meeting in Switzerland between US and Iranian officials was postponed, Iran’s Foreign Ministry stated on Friday, explaining that a memorandum of understanding with the United States to end the war had been signed electronically, reducing the immediate need for the talks.

The ministry added that the agreement’s implementation depends on the activation of specific provisions within the memorandum and continued compliance by both sides, noting that preparations are underway for a new round of meetings in the coming days to follow up on the negotiations.

Despite Switzerland’s announcement that the US-Iran talks would not take place as scheduled, Pakistan said there were no obstacles preventing the negotiations from proceeding.

The developments followed remarks from a White House spokesperson on Thursday, who said US Vice President J. D. Vance had canceled a planned trip to Switzerland, where he was expected to meet Iranian negotiators to begin discussions on implementing the memorandum reached between Tehran and Washington to end the war.

According to the spokesperson, the memorandum was signed by US President Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump vowed that Iran would not receive any funds during the current negotiation period, criticizing statements from Democrats about the MOU.