White House: Iran’s benefits under MOU tied to compliance with commitments

Shafaq News- Washington

The proposed memorandum of understanding with Iran does not grant Tehran any automatic gains, a White House official told Shafaq News on Tuesday, stressing that the agreement is based on the principle of “performance for benefits”.

The official said the memorandum is structured around compliance and implementation rather than upfront concessions, clarifying that it is a “performance-based agreement.”

Iran can only access any benefits of the MOU if they abide by all of the points it agreed to, he affirmed, clarifying that these points are: no nuclear weapon, neutralizing its enriched material, and not interfering with the free flow of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump stated, on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in France, that the MOU had been “fully signed,” adding that the Strait of Hormuz is “partially open” and will be fully reopened starting Friday. The “core issue” of the agreement is ensuring that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, he added.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, meanwhile, described the MOU as “an important step” toward ending hostilities, while acknowledging that a final agreement establishing a permanent ceasefire has not yet been reached.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the next phase of talks will begin in Switzerland after the framework is signed. Tehran has also stressed that it will assume responsibility for securing maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz in cooperation with Oman and in consultation with relevant parties.