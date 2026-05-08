White House says Trump keeps all options open on Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump continues to consider all options in dealing with Iran, while maintaining pressure through economic sanctions, the White House stated on Friday.

In remarks carried by US media outlets, the White House described the blockade on Iran as highly successful and choking its economy.

Meanwhile, citing advisers close to the president, The Atlantic magazine reported that Trump is reluctant to resume military action and prefers de-escalation ahead of a planned visit to China.

According to the magazine, Trump believes he can present any agreement with Iran as a political victory. The report also cited White House officials as saying that the president “holds strong leverage and is keeping all options available to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.”

Trump had threatened Iran with “more severe” strikes if Tehran does not quickly sign an agreement currently under negotiation. Later in the day, the US president sought to downplay the seriousness of recent clashes near the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway used for a significant share of global oil shipments, saying that a ceasefire remains in place.

Read more: Force without a finish line: Iran is losing the war, the US is losing the endgame