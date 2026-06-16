Qatar supports US-Iran understanding

Shafaq News- Doha

Qatar expressed on Tuesday support for diplomatic efforts aimed at consolidating the MoU between the United States and Iran, calling it a first step toward a broader regional consensus.

In a statement, Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari said Doha had contributed to narrowing differences between Washington and Tehran within the framework of mediation led by Pakistan, stressing that Qatar is not a direct mediator but part of a supporting team.

“Efforts had focused on ensuring maritime security, regional stability, and the resumption of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” he added, voicing confidence that the strait would reopen and freedom of navigation would be guaranteed under the upcoming memorandum of understanding.

He noted that Qatar will be represented at the upcoming meeting in Geneva on Friday and continues to maintain contacts with all parties to ensure the success of the agreement and guide it toward implementation.

The spokesperson firmly denied any Qatari financial involvement in the MoU, saying that no funds had been provided and that international coordination is underway to address the economic consequences of the crisis.

“The ongoing discussions are taking place within the framework of Pakistani mediation. No direct meetings between the United States and Iran are currently being held in Doha.”

On current Israeli hostilities in Gaza and Lebanon, Al-Ansari claimed that Qatar continues its efforts to end the war in Gaza and support the implementation of related agreements, stressing that regional dialogue is essential to rebuilding trust among parties. He also condemned Israeli strikes on Lebanon, describing them as a violation of Lebanese sovereignty, and called for preserving regional stability and preventing further escalation.