Trade grows at Iraq's Trebil and Al-Waleed crossings

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Commercial traffic through two of Iraq's western border crossings has increased, driven by improved security along the trade routes, the commissioner of Al-Rutba district in western Al-Anbar province said Tuesday.

Imad Al-Rishawi told Shafaq News that about 1,000 tankers depart daily through the Trebil crossing with Jordan and the Al-Waleed crossing with Syria, with a similar number of empty tankers entering.

Al-Rishawi, commissioner of Al-Rutba, a district in the western Al-Anbar province bordering both Jordan and Syria, said the movement reflects growing commercial transport between Iraq and neighboring states. He attributed the increase to security stability that has eased the flow of cross-border exchange. The two crossings still require infrastructure rehabilitation to match current traffic volumes.

Separately, a source told Shafaq News that about 1,000 Iraqi trucks are stranded in the Aqaba area of Jordan because storage tanks there are full. About 1,800 tanker drivers have waited 18 days to unload cargoes of crude oil.