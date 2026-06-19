Israel, Hezbollah agree to ceasefire in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel and Hezbollah agreed to a ceasefire in Lebanon beginning at 4 p.m. local time on Friday, Reuters reported, citing a senior US official.

US and Qatari negotiators brokered the agreement with assistance from Iran, the source added.

Despite the announcement, Israeli strikes continued after the ceasefire was reported to have taken effect. Local Lebanese sources said more than 13 airstrikes targeted villages across the Nabatieh district in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military spokesperson accused Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire by "trying to prevent our forces from completing the destruction of capabilities it built over many years," stressing that the Israeli military retains "full operational freedom" to address threats wherever they emerge.

🔸حزب الله خرق وقف إطلاق النار محاولًا منع قواتنا من انجاز تدمير قدراته التي بناها على مدار سنين ونحن قمنا بالرد عليه بقوة. 🔸خلال ساعات الليلة الماضية وحتى الآن هاجم جيش الدفاع اكثر من 100 هدف لحزب الله في مناطق مختلفة من لبنان ومنها في البقاع والنبطية. لقد قضى جيش الدفاع خلال… pic.twitter.com/HHqQoMhZfH — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 19, 2026

A Hezbollah official told Al Jazeera that "any Israeli action outside the framework of the comprehensive ceasefire will be met with a response."

Meanwhile, Iran condemned the Israeli attacks on Lebanon and warned of their implications for regional peace and security. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei held the United States directly responsible for the situation. He said ending the war in Lebanon is an “integral part” of any agreement aimed at halting hostilities across all fronts.

The ceasefire announcement followed continued accusations by both sides of violating the truce. Earlier on Friday, the Israeli military announced the deaths of four soldiers, including the commander of Battalion 52 of the elite Givati Brigade. Israeli media also reported that 17 soldiers were wounded during fighting in southern Lebanon.

Israeli warplanes continued to strike several towns in the Nabatieh district. Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health said the attacks killed 48 people and injured 97 others.