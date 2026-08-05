USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar strengthened against the Iraqi dinar on Wednesday, hovering around 150,000 dinars per $100 at the close of trading in Baghdad, with similar gains recorded in Erbil.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar closed at 152,150 dinars per $100 on Baghdad's al-Kifah and al-Harithiya central exchanges, up from 151,950 dinars earlier in the day.

Exchange shops in Baghdad quoted the dollar at 152,500 dinars per $100 for selling and 151,500 dinars for buying.

In Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, the dollar was selling at 152,400 dinars per $100 and buying at 152,350 dinars.