Hezbollah insists on 'right to respond' to Israeli violations

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah said on Saturday it has adhered to the ceasefire agreement since it took effect on June 19, while asserting its right to respond to any Israeli violations.

In a statement, the group accused Israel of continuing to breach the truce under "false pretexts," adding that its forces remain on alert for any developments on the ground.

Hezbollah said Israeli troops attempted to advance overnight toward the Ali al-Taher hill, which it described as remaining outside Israeli control despite repeated efforts to seize it. According to the group, its fighters ambushed an Israeli commando unit and targeted it with "appropriate weapons," causing casualties within the force.

Israeli warplanes subsequently launched intensive strikes across the area and other parts of southern Lebanon, Hezbollah added, accusing Israel of targeting civilians.

The group reiterated that it would not allow Israeli forces to expand their presence or alter the situation on the ground despite its commitment to the ceasefire.

Israel continued striking southern Lebanon hours after the truce reportedly took effect, with local media reporting attacks across the Nabatieh, Tyre, Jezzine, and Saida districts, killing at least 48 people and injuring 97 others.

The Lebanese Army Command said an Israeli airstrike killed one of its soldiers on the Kfarrumman-Nabatieh road yesterday, bringing the total number of military personnel killed in Israeli strikes since March 2 to more than 50.