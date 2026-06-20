Israeli kills 50+ Lebanese army soldiers since March

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli airstrike killed a Lebanese army soldier on the Kfarrumman-Nabatieh road in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Army Command announced Friday.

The total number of military personnel killed in Israeli strikes since March 2 surpasses 50.

تتواصل الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية الوحشية على لبنان بعدما طال التصعيد الأخير مناطق واسعة في الجنوب وصولًا إلى البقاع، موقعًا المزيد من الشهداء والجرحى، ومسببًا دمارًا كبيرًا في الممتلكات.في هذا السياق، استهدفت غارة إسرائيلية معادية عسكريًّا في الجيش على طريق كفررمان - النبطية ما أدى… pic.twitter.com/07U6EWtfEc — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) June 20, 2026

Strikes over this period have hit service centers, fixed positions, checkpoints, and the homes of military personnel and their families across southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley, causing “more martyrs and wounded and causing significant property damage”.

The Lebanese Army Command declared that the pattern of attacks is aimed at obstructing any solution that would restore stability in Lebanon.

Read more: Israel reshapes southern Lebanon: Displacement and settlement fears