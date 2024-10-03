Hezbollah detonates explosives, causing Israeli casualties in “regrettable security event”

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Lebanon's Hezbollah announced that it had detonated explosives targeting Israeli forces attempting to infiltrate across the border, resulting in casualties.

Israeli Infiltration Failure; Hezbollah on Guard

The party stated, “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance detonated an explosive device at 12:00 PM on Thursday, October 3, 2024, targeting a force from the Golani Brigade in the Tartira area of the town of Maroun al-Ras that was attempting to maneuver from the western side of the town, causing deaths and injuries."

This attack came "in support of our steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza and in solidarity with their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, and in response to the brutal Israeli aggression against cities, villages, and civilians,” the party said.

In a series of statements, Hezbollah confirmed its fighters detonated two explosives targeting an Israeli infantry unit attempting to infiltrate Maroun al-Ras and hit an Israeli troop gathering east of the Sa'sa' settlement with a Falaq missile, along with a barrage of rockets on the same settlement.

Hezbollah also fired dozens of rockets at Tiberias and Galilee settlements as Israeli airstrikes resumed on Beirut’s southern suburbs and other areas in Lebanon. The group asserted it had thwarted all Israeli attempts to advance across the border since dawn, inflicting casualties and equipment losses on the attacking forces.

The Lebanese group further affirmed repelling an Israeli unit at the Fatima Gate and targeting it with artillery.

In turn, Israeli media reported a "serious and unusual incident" in the north, stating helicopters were transporting dead and injured soldiers following a "difficult and regrettable security event," mentioning that Golani Brigade soldiers were hit by an explosive device in Lebanon.

While Israel typically withholds information about its casualties, reports indicated a decision was made not to disclose any details about the incident at this time.

Al Jazeera reported that a group of Israeli infantry and vehicles retreated beyond the blue line after attempting to infiltrate Maroun al-Ras.

These developments come a day after an Israeli force was ambushed while advancing toward the town of Maroun al-Ras, resulting in the deaths of eight Israeli soldiers, including three officers, and the injury of fifteen others.

Lebanese Army and LRC Teams Under Attack

The Lebanese Army announced on Thursday the killing of one soldier and injuries to others due to an Israeli attack during an evacuation and rescue mission in collaboration with the Lebanese Red Cross (LRC) in the town of Al-Taybeh, Marjayoun.

In turn, the LRC stated that one of its teams “was targeted by Israeli fire in Al-Taybeh, with minor injuries that did not cause concern.”

"The teams completed their humanitarian mission and transported five injured individuals and one martyr from the Lebanese Army to the hospital," it confirmed, reiterating its commitment to continuing its humanitarian duties.

Later, the army announced the death of a second soldier due to Israeli shelling in the south, stating that "one military personnel was killed as a result of the Israeli enemy targeting an army position in Bint Jbeil, Southern Lebanon."

Furthermore, the army pointed out, "The forces at the position responded to the sources of fire," marking the first time the Lebanese Army has retaliated against the Israeli Army.

As part of its continued hostilities, Israeli aircraft reportedly conducted airstrikes targeting the media relations building of Hezbollah on Mouawad Street in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

For its part, platforms close to "resistance" factions reported that "Hezbollah's media relations director, Mohammed Afif, survived the attack."

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon, 1,974 have been killed, including 127 children and 261 women, and 9,384 have been injured, according to the Lebanese Minister of Health.