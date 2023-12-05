Israel kills a Lebanese soldier in Borders area

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Lebanese Army stated that Israeli shelling killed one soldier and wounded three others on the Palestinian-Lebanese borders.

Since the beginning of the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and Hezbollah's response, this is the first Lebanese military victim.

The Army explained that the "Israeli enemy targeted an army military center in Nabi Aweida-Odaisseh, which resulted in the martyrdom of one soldier and the injury of three others."