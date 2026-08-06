Berlin arrests two Iraqis over ISIS links

Shafaq News- Berlin

Authorities in Germany detained two Iraqi nationals on suspicion of terrorism after investigators tied them to ISIS, German media outlet DPA reported on Thursday.

Quoting the spokeswoman for the Dusseldorf State Prosecutor's Office, DPA indicated that investigators believe they fought alongside ISIS in Iraq from at least mid-2015 until the end of 2016.

Police arrested the suspects in the western towns of Hoxter and Bottrop in North Rhine-Westphalia after Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) received a tip that led investigators to them. Officers also seized mobile phones and laptops during searches of their homes.

According to DPA, Berlin said they have found no evidence that the two men were planning attacks in Germany.

Last month, the Telegraph said UK court sentenced an Iraqi man previously convicted of ISIS membership in Germany to two years in prison after he illegally entered Britain by small boat from France.