USD/IQD climbs in Baghdad, Erbil trading

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Thursday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 152,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 152,050 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 151,900 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 152,500 dinars and bought it at 151,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 152,250 dinars and buying prices at 152,150 dinars.