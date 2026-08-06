Iraq wins Jordan lawsuit over substandard medical supplies

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Jordan’s Court of Cassation has ordered a Jordanian company to compensate Iraq’s State Company for Drugs Industries and Medical Appliances (SDI) in Samarra, upholding earlier rulings in a dispute over substandard medical supplies, the Iraqi Ministry of Justice announced on Thursday.

The case stemmed from a contract to supply SDI with metal caps for medical products, which the company breached by delivering materials that did not meet the agreed specifications.

A month earlier, a Jordanian appeals court also ordered another company to compensate Iraq’s state-owned South Refineries Company over a breach of a 2011 contract after the ministry pursued the case through the Jordanian legal system.

Official figures show Iraq won 32 legal and arbitration cases between 2023 and 2025, recovering about $2.6 billion and €40 million.