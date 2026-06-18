Iran halts US talks until Israeli strikes in Lebanon stop

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran has suspended negotiations with the United States until it verifies that Israeli attacks in Lebanon have stopped and Washington has fulfilled its commitments under the US-Iran memorandum, Al-Mayadeen reported on Thursday, citing an informed source.

Iranian officials had been preparing to travel to Switzerland for talks before cancelling the trip. According to the source, Tehran had previously informed Washington and the mediators that developments in Lebanon would influence the course of negotiations, warning that Israeli military operations extending up to 10 kilometers inside Lebanese territory would constitute “a clear violation” of the memorandum.

Read more: US, Iran sign remote memorandum to end war

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump said he expects a complete ceasefire, urging parties in the Middle East to honor their commitments.

The memorandum includes provisions requiring an end to military activity on all fronts, including Lebanon. Israel, however, continued operations in southern Lebanon, with strikes on Thursday killing at least three people in Kfar Tebnit and Zebdin. Lebanese Health Ministry put the cumulative death toll cause by Israeli attacks since March 2 at 3,912 people dead and 11,873 wounded.

Read more: US-Iran ceasefire deal leaves Lebanon without guarantees