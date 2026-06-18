Pakistan PM withdraws from Switzerland trip before US-Iran talks

Shafaq News- Islamabad

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has canceled his planned trip to Switzerland ahead of the US-Iran talks scheduled for June 19, state media reported on Thursday, without disclosing the reason behind the decision.

Technical discussions between Washington and Tehran are expected to take place separately.

Pakistan TV exclusive :"Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has postponed his Switzerland visit as the Islamabad MoU is already signed and under implementation. The US-Iran technical talks will continue separately under the agreement’s framework," said Adil Shahzeb, Head of Pakistan… pic.twitter.com/Op3OZsWigU — Pakistan TV (@PakTVGlobal) June 18, 2026

Other Pakistani media, citing a source in the PM’s Office, said the country’s foreign secretary will attend the meeting on Islamabad's behalf.

Switzerland's Foreign Ministry had confirmed that preliminary negotiations between Iran and the United States will be held in the resort town of Burgenstock following the ceasefire agreement reached by the two sides.

US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a memorandum of understanding remotely a day earlier, under which Tehran agreed to reduce uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of US sanctions as part of future negotiations.