Iraq set to finalize cabinet before PM Al-Zaidi’s US trip

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will complete its new cabinet in early July, ahead of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s scheduled trip to the United States, Government Spokesman Haidar Al-Aboudi noted on Sunday.

During a press briefing, Al-Aboudi indicated that the visit follows an invitation from US President Donald Trump and will include discussions on political, security, and economic files of mutual interest. He added that the Prime Minister will not take part in the upcoming elections and will not establish any political party.

On May 14, the Iraqi parliament approved Al-Zaidi’s government and ministerial program, granting confidence to 14 ministers out of 23, while nine ministries remain vacant due to disputes over candidates and political quotas, including the Interior, Defense, Higher Education, and Planning ministries.

Read more: Iraq PM al-Zaidi to Washington with energy deals front, “militia file” unresolved