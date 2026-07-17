PM Al-Zaidi woos US investors for joint projects

Shafaq News- Washington

Iraq is expanding its economic ties with the United States by attracting foreign investment, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi stated on Friday after Baghdad signed a series of agreements and Memorandums of Understanding with US companies during his recent visit to Washington.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, al-Zaidi described the agreements as a sign of growing confidence between Iraq and the United States, with both sides looking to deepen economic cooperation.

Al-Zaidi also invited US firms to visit Baghdad as soon as possible to develop a practical roadmap for implementing joint projects, adding that Iraqi ministries and government institutions would remain open to investors to help address challenges and provide the necessary support.

Earlier, a source told Shafaq News that Iraq was expected to sign more than 18 agreements with the United States covering sectors including politics, energy, investment, defense, education and healthcare.

Al-Zaidi, who began his first official foreign visit since taking office on July 13, has held talks with US President Donald Trump and senior American officials on security cooperation, investment, energy and economic partnerships. The discussions also covered the future of the US military presence following the conclusion of the Global Coalition's mission, as well as Iraq's commitment to placing all weapons under state control by the end of September.

Read more: Iraq-US investment deals depend on implementation

For Shafaq News, Mostafa Hashem, Washington D.C.