Security and economy top PM Al-Zaidi's US visit agenda

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi will discuss the future of US troops in Iraq and ways to expand economic cooperation with Washington during his upcoming visit to the United States, a source familiar with the preparations told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Scheduled for mid-July at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, al-Zaidi's visit will include meetings with senior American officials on political, security, and economic issues. Among the key items on the agenda is a new framework for security cooperation between Baghdad and Washington.

Iraq will also present a proposal to establish a fund in the United States financed through revenues from Iraqi oil exports to the American market. The fund would support infrastructure projects, improvements to the electricity sector, and other strategic priorities.

The talks are expected to focus on attracting greater US investment and strengthening the economic partnership between the two countries.

A government source had earlier told Shafaq News that al-Zaidi is expected to propose increasing Iraq’s oil exports to the United States to 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in exchange for cooperation with major US companies.

Al-Zaidi previously disclosed that he would travel to the United States with a group of Iraqi business leaders to promote joint investment opportunities. The focus on private-sector investment aligns with the government's cabinet program, under which the Prime Minister has repeatedly underscored the sector's role in Iraq's economic reform efforts, pledging government support for initiatives and proposals aimed at boosting investment and development.