Tehran hails PM Al-Zaidi’s visit to advance ties

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Monday welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s upcoming visit to Tehran as an important diplomatic step in relations with Baghdad.

Speaking during his weekly press conference, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei described the visit as an opportunity for engagement between the two neighboring countries, reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to Iraq’s sovereignty.

Baqaei added that Tehran did not seek hostility with neighboring states, accusing Washington of expanding the scope of the conflict while condemning the continued US attacks on civilian infrastructure and medical facilities in Iran.

“Iran is not isolated islands that can be dismantled, but a cohesive country from south to north,” he stated, warning that US bases and military storage facilities across the region would be targeted if they were used to launch attacks against Iranian territory.

Informed sources previously told Shafaq News that al-Zaidi’s trip to Tehran would include an initiative aimed at ending the current military confrontation between Iran and the United States while opening channels for dialogue between the two sides. The proposal centers on Baghdad’s offer to host a meeting between Iranian and American officials in the coming period “to narrow differences and prepare the ground for direct or indirect talks.”

Read more: PM Al-Zaidi heads to Tehran with US-Iran dialogue proposal