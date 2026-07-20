Baghdad employs regional partnerships to ease Middle East hostilities

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will leverage its regional and international ties to help ease rising tensions in the Middle East, government spokesperson Haidar al-Aboudi said on Monday, as Baghdad prepares for Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi’s visit to Tehran.

Speaking to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), al-Aboudi pointed to Iraq’s balanced relations with various parties as a reason for the growing interest in Baghdad’s potential role. He added that the Prime Minister’s planned visits to Iran and Turkiye are part of the government’s efforts to strengthen relations with neighboring countries and international partners. The discussions are expected to focus on bilateral ties and the signing of several memoranda of understanding covering areas of cooperation.

On Sunday, informed sources told Shafaq News that al-Zaidi’s trip to Tehran will include an initiative aimed at ending the current military confrontation between Iran and the United States while creating channels for dialogue between the two sides. The proposal centers on Baghdad’s offer to host a meeting between Iranian and American officials in the coming period “to narrow differences and prepare the ground for direct or indirect talks.”

Al-Zaidi and the senior delegation accompanying him recently concluded a five-day official visit to the United States, marking his first foreign trip. He later traveled to Qatar to offer condolences over the death of the former Emir of Qatar.

Following the Iran visit, al-Zaidi is scheduled to begin a regional tour that will include Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Syria.

Read more: PM Al-Zaidi heads to Tehran with US-Iran dialogue proposal