Baghdad rejects political alliances, targets Arab economic ties

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq will not join any regional alliance and will pursue balanced relations with the United States and Iran, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi said on Thursday.

In an interview with Al Arabiya TV, al-Zaidi stated that the government’s priority is to reinforce the country’s role within the Arab sphere, adding that Iraq “will not enter any axis.”

Following his planned visit to Washington, al-Zaidi is expected to begin a tour of Arab countries. During the interview, al-Zaidi said he plans to visit Syria, “to strengthen economic ties for the interests of both sides.”

Al-Zaidi stressed that there was no evidence that recent attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates originated from Iraqi territory.