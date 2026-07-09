Iraq seizes 50+ kg of Captagon

Shafaq News- Baghdad

On Thursday, Iraq's Interior Ministry seized 51 kilograms of Captagon pills and arrested two suspected drug traffickers in separate operations.

In a statement, the ministry said the operations were carried out by the General Directorate for Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs through its Special Investigations and Covert Surveillance units.

Iraqi authorities dismantled 378 drug trafficking networks during the first half of 2026, including 59 international groups.

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