Full list: Firms, details of PM Al-Zaidi’s US deals

Shafaq News- Washington

Iraq will sign 48 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with the US government, international companies and global institutions, with energy, infrastructure and technology projects accounting for the largest share of the package, Shafaq News learned on Friday.

According to an official list, major global energy companies account for a significant portion of the planned arrangements, including Chevron, Shell, BP, ConocoPhillips, Halliburton, Excelerate Energy, HKN Energy and GE Vernova, alongside Iraq’s KAR Group.

The package also features technology and telecommunications partnerships with companies such as Starlink and Cisco, financial cooperation with JPMorgan, and healthcare initiatives involving Abbott and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Other planned projects cover education, institutional accreditation, real estate development, food industries and investment ventures involving US and international companies.

The list includes an agreement between the Iraqi and Syrian governments, a memorandum of understanding with the American University of Iraq-Baghdad and PepsiCo, as well as cooperation frameworks with firms specializing in engineering, infrastructure and energy.

It also outlines a partnership between the US-Iraq Business Council (USIBC) and the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce.

Earlier today, Iraq’s Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi praised expanding economic ties with the United States, describing the recently signed arrangements as a sign of growing confidence between Baghdad and Washington.

Al-Zaidi, who began his first official foreign visit since taking office on July 13, has held talks with US President Donald Trump and senior American officials on security cooperation, investment, energy and economic partnerships. The discussions also covered the future of the US military presence following the conclusion of the Global Coalition’s mission, as well as Iraq’s commitment to placing all weapons under state control by the end of September.

Read more: Iraq-US investment deals depend on implementation