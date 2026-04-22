Israel seeks repeal of Lebanon law banning recognition

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel’s government is seeking to raise a Lebanese law banning recognition of Israel during upcoming talks in Washington and push for its repeal, Israeli media reported on Wednesday.

The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom said Israel wants Lebanon to cancel legislation that prohibits recognizing Israel or holding meetings with it.

A second round of ambassador-level talks between Lebanon and Israel is scheduled to take place on Thursday in the United States. The first round of negotiations was held in Washington on April 14. Three days later, the two sides reached a 10-day ceasefire agreement.

Earlier this week, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun appointed a delegation led by former ambassador to the United States Simon Karam to conduct bilateral negotiations with Israel.

The agreement stipulates a 10-day ceasefire, renewable with the consent of both sides, while allowing Israel to exercise what it describes as the right to self-defense in response to any threats. It also calls on Lebanon to take measures to prevent attacks against Israel and affirms that Lebanese security forces are solely responsible for maintaining security, with the United States continuing to mediate between the two sides.