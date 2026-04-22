Iran signals openness to talks as US maintains pressure

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

Iran reiterated its willingness to engage in dialogue with Washington on Wednesday, while the United States said no fixed timeline has been set for negotiations and confirmed continued economic and military measures.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Tehran “has welcomed dialogue and agreement and continues to do so,” but said sanctions, unmet commitments, and ongoing threats remain key obstacles to negotiations. Writing on X, he pointed to differences between US statements and actions.

جمهوری اسلامی ایران همواره از گفتگو و توافق استقبال کرده و می‌کند. بدعهدی، محاصره و تهدید مانع اصلی مذاکره واقعی است‌. دنیا شاهد پرحرفی‌های مزورانه و تناقض ادعا و عمل شماست. https://t.co/wNLZayW5gX — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 22, 2026

From Washington, the White House said reports of a set negotiation deadline were inaccurate. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that Donald Trump has not specified a timeframe for talks, adding that the administration continues efforts to increase economic pressure on Iran while noting that a proposal had been presented to Tehran.

Military activity in the region is also increasing. Channel 12 reported that approximately 6,000 US troops are expected to deploy aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, which is reported to carry around 100 fighter jets. The report also indicated that US cargo aircraft have delivered munitions to Ben Gurion Airport as part of efforts to replenish Israeli stockpiles.

Maariv reported that US and Israeli forces have updated potential target lists, including a focus on Iranian energy infrastructure, in case of a renewed escalation.

US-based Axios reported that Trump is discussing with advisers the possibility of resuming military operations. Trump said yesterday that the ceasefire with Iran would remain in place pending a proposal from Tehran aimed at reaching a longer-term arrangement, a claim that Tehran denied.

Read more: US-Iran talks collapse; Analysts warn of high escalation risk as ceasefire deadline nears