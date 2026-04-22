Iraq security brief: Arrests and mysterious death

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on April 23, 2026.

Six Arrested in Illegal Activities at Café (Diyala)

A security source reported that National Security forces shut down a popular café in Baqubah after identifying prohibited activities, including gambling, horse race betting, informal weightlifting competitions, and usury practices. Five individuals were arrested at the site, and legal measures were taken against those involved.

In a separate operation in Al-Muqdadiya, authorities detained a cooking gas distributor accused of exploiting residents by selling cylinders at inflated prices. The suspect was referred to the Diyala National Security Directorate for legal proceedings.

TikToker Arrested over “Indecent Content” Charges (Baghdad)

Security forces arrested Iraqi TikToker Amira Jalil, known online as “Rita,” following legal action initiated by the Interior Ministry’s committee on inappropriate content.

Woman Dies After Fall from Baghdad University Tower (Baghdad)

A woman died after falling from a tower at the University of Baghdad, according to a security source. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the victim was a student or an employee.