Israeli strike kills a Lebanese journalist

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli strikes in southernLebanonkilled a journalist on Wednesday after rescuers were blocked from accessing the building where she was buried under rubble caused by the strikes, Lebanese media reported.

In a statement, the Lebanese Ministry of Health said Amal Khalil, 42, was covering developments near the town of al-Tayri with the photographer Zeinab Faraj when an Israeli strike hit the vehicle in front of them. They ran into a nearby house, which was then also targeted by an Israeli strike.

Rescuers were able to retrieve Faraj when they returned to help Khalil. A sound grenade blocked their access to the damaged building, the statement added, accusing Israel’s military of “preventing the completion of the humanitarian mission by firing a sound grenade and live ammunition at the ambulance”.

She was later found dead by civil defence, who pulled her corpse from under the rubble.

Earlier, the Israeli military said it identified two vehicles that left a military structure used by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah and crossed the “forward defence line”, the term Israel’s military uses to refer to the delineation of the zone of southern Lebanon that Israeli troops are occupying. It said the cars “approached the troops in a manner that posed an immediate threat to their safety” and that it struck one of the vehicles, then a nearby building.

#للتوضيح | في وقت سابق من اليوم (الأربعاء)، رصدت قوات جيش الدفاع في منطقة جنوب لبنان مركبتين خرجتا من مبنى عسكري يستخدمه حزب الله الإرهابي. وقد عبر المخربون خط الدفاع الأمامي واقتربوا من القوات بشكل يشكّل تهديدًا فوريًا.🔹 بعد أن تم تحديد أنهم يخرقون اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار، قام… — Lieutenant Colonel Ella Waweya | إيلا واوية (@CaptainElla1) April 22, 2026

In March, an Israeli airstrike killed three journalists in southern Lebanon, with the Israeli military saying it had targeted Ali Cheaibn, one of the reporters.