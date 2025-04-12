Baghdad hails start of US-Iran nuclear talks

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the launch of indirect talks between the United States and Iran in Oman regarding the Iranian nuclear program.

In a statement, the ministry praised the “positive indicators” emerging from the first round of negotiations and expressed hope that the discussions would soon yield constructive outcomes.

“The Iraqi government affirms its consistent position in support of diplomacy and negotiated solutions, which remain the most effective means to resolve disputes and promote stability,” the ministry noted.

Moreover, Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi described the talks on X as “positive and constructive.”

Constructive and promising round of indirect talks with US Special Envoy @SteveWitkoff, kindly hosted and mediated by my brother @badralbusaidi of the Sultanate of Oman.The talks were conducted in an atmosphere of mutual respect. I elaborated Iran's viewpoints in a firm yet… — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 12, 2025

The talks took place outside the Omani capital, Muscat, lasting over two hours. They began at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time and concluded at 5:50 p.m.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump advocated for direct negotiations, while Iranian officials insisted on maintaining indirect dialogue through intermediaries. He described the meetings as “important” and reiterated his firm opposition to a nuclear-armed Iran.

Tensions remain high amid repeated threats by the US president to launch airstrikes against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure should diplomacy fail. In response, Iranian officials have increasingly warned that Tehran may consider pursuing nuclear weapons, in case the US uses military power.