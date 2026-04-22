trump: Iran halts execution of eight women upon US demand

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Iran had responded to his request and halted the planned execution of eight female protesters.

Trump noted that four of the women would be released immediately, while the others would receive one-month prison, expressing appreciation to Iran’s leadership for responding to his appeal.

Earlier this week, Trump reposted content on his Truth Social platform showing images of the eight women, urging Iranian leaders not to harm them and describing such a step as a positive start to upcoming negotiations.

The US president extended the ceasefire with Iran beyond its April 22 deadline at the request of Pakistani mediators, after Tehran declined to attend a second round of negotiations scheduled for April 21 in Pakistan, citing a lack of progress, the naval blockade, and unacceptable US demands.