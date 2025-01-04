Iran's transit surge 31% increase as goods flow through Kurdistan Region borders

Shafaq News/ Transit of goods significantly increased through the Parviz Khan and Bashmaq border crossings in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, an Iranian official announced on Saturday.

Iran’s Customs Chief, Faroud Asgari, revealed that foreign transit traffic through Iran had risen by 31% during the first nine months of this year, reaching a total of 16.5 million tons.

He explained that during this period, 4.4 million tons of goods were shipped from the Shahid Rajai customs office, 3.8 million tons from the Parviz Khan, and 2.3 million tons from the Bashmaq.

A total of 10.5 million tons of the overall foreign transit through Iran during this period came from these three key customs offices, according to the Iranian customs chief.